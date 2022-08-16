Asia Cup Unique Records Created by Cricketers Every Fan Must Know

The Asia Cup returns after four years, and India will be eager to defend its championship in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament is slated to begin on August 27. In Asia Cup history, India is the most successful team, having won the competition seven times since its debut in 1984.

Here are other records ahead of the Asia Cup:

1. In the 2010 Asia Cup, Sehwag grabbed four wickets and gave 6 runs in 2.5 overs, which was the best strike rate by a bowler in an innings in that season.

2. Kohli holds the record for playing the longest innings in the Asia Cup against Pakistan in 2012. He scored 183 runs in 148 balls.

3. Arshad Ayub is the only Indian bowler to pick five wickets in an innings. He achieved this feat against Pakistan in 1988.

4. Former Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis took the most wickets in the 2008 Asia Cup. He took 6/13 in the final match against India in 20018.

5. Former Sri Lanka player holds the record for most runs in the Asia Cup. He scored 1220 runs.

6. Muttiah Muralitharan collected 30 wickets, which was the highest in the Asia Cup.

7. As a captain, MS Dhoni played most matches in Asia Cup