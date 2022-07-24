Asia Cup, T20 World Cup 2022: Aim Is To Help India Win Big Trophies, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is failing to score big with the bat, but the former Indian captain remains focused on helping the Indian team win in the Asia Cup, which is slated for August 27, and the ICC T20I World Cup in 2022, which is scheduled to start on October 16.

During the recently finished England tour, the 33-year-old only managed 76 runs from six innings, including the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, followed by two T20Is and two ODIs. After missing India's tour of the West Indies, Kohli is scheduled to return for the ODI series against Zimbabwe next month, before the Asia Cup begins.

Star Sports posted a picture of Kohli with his statement, which reads, "My major goal is to help India win the Asia Cup and the World Cup, and for that, I am willing to do everything for the team."