Asia Cup Schedule Announced, India To Play Pakistan on August 28

The schedule for upcoming Asia Cup 2022 is out and India-Pakistan will face off on August 28 in a Group A clash at Dubai. The tournament will begin on August 27 and the final will be played on September 11. Earlier, it was confirmed that Asia Cup will be hosted by Sri Lanka in the UAE. The tournament was moved out of Sri Lanka due to ongoing economic crisis.

The match against Pakistan would be India's first fixture in the upcoming Asia Cup, and after this match, the Rohit Sharma-led side will face off against a Qualifier. After the group stage fixtures, there would be a Super 4 phase, and the best two teams will progress to the finals.

"The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup," tweeted Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI.

