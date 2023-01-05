Asia Cup ODI 2023: India, Pakistan In Same Group

Asian Cricket Council President and BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced the cricket calendar for 2023-2024. ACC president confirmed that Asia Cup ODI 2023 will be held in September with India and Pakistan in the same group along with a qualifying team.

"Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket!," wrote Jay Shah.

It is unclear which country will host the ODI Asia Cup in 2023. Although Pakistan is the official host, India's unwillingness to go to Pakistan may force the Asian Cricket Council to relocate the event.

Asia Cup ODI 2023 Groups:

Group A:

India, Pakistan and the qualifier team

Group B:

Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Here is the list of tournaments happening in India in 2023:

Men’s Challenger Cup: February

Men’s U-16 Regional: March

Men’s Premier Cup: April

Women’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup: June

Men’s Emerging Asia Cup: July

Men’s ODI Asia Cup: September

Men’s U-19 Challenger Cup: October

Men’s U-19 Premier Cup: November

Men’s U19 Asia Cup: December

