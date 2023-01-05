Asia Cup ODI 2023: India, Pakistan In Same Group
Asian Cricket Council President and BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced the cricket calendar for 2023-2024. ACC president confirmed that Asia Cup ODI 2023 will be held in September with India and Pakistan in the same group along with a qualifying team.
Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket! pic.twitter.com/atzBO4XjIn
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 5, 2023
It is unclear which country will host the ODI Asia Cup in 2023. Although Pakistan is the official host, India's unwillingness to go to Pakistan may force the Asian Cricket Council to relocate the event.
Asia Cup ODI 2023 Groups:
Group A:
India, Pakistan and the qualifier team
Group B:
Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh
Here is the list of tournaments happening in India in 2023:
Men’s Challenger Cup: February
Men’s U-16 Regional: March
Men’s Premier Cup: April
Women’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup: June
Men’s Emerging Asia Cup: July
Men’s ODI Asia Cup: September
Men’s U-19 Challenger Cup: October
Men’s U-19 Premier Cup: November
Men’s U19 Asia Cup: December
