Asia Cup 2023: PCB Issues Statement Over Jay Shah Comments

BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council Jay Shah announced on Tuesday that Team India would not go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 but the competition might take place at a "neutral venue." Jay Shah

Pakistan Cricket Board ( PCB) reacted to Jay Shah's comments and released a statement on their official Twitter handle. PCB said that Jay Shah's comments were "surprise" and "disappointment"

The statement reads, "The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment of yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications," read the statement.

"The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle," the statement revealed.

Read the full statement below:

