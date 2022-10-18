Asia Cup 2023: India to Tour Pakistan? Here's What Jay Shah Says

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan is scheduled to host the Asia Cup 2023. Will India travel to Pakistan become the big question? There were some rumours that Men In Blue was prepared to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Reacting to these reports, Jay Shah, president of the Asian Cricket Council and secretary of the BCCI, has announced that India won't be visiting Pakistan for the tournament the following year. Jay Shah has stated that it is probable that the Asia Cup 2023 will take place at a neutral venue.

There hasn't been a bilateral series between India and Pakistan since 2013. India's last recent trip to Pakistan was for a bilateral series that included three Test matches and five ODIs back in 2006.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan were gearing up for the T20 World Cup match. On October 23, India will kick off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against archrival Pakistan. Millions of fans, former players, and cricket experts were eagerly awaiting the mouth-watering clash, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

