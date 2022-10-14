Asia Cup 2023: India Tour of Pakistan on BCCI Agenda, Reports

Pakistan is likely to host two big tournaments, ODI Asia Cup 2023 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This raises the issue of whether Team India will travel to Pakistan at all. The 2023 Asia Cup will be played in a 50-over format, as it would precede the 2023 World Cup, which will be hosted by India.

For more than a decade, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral match. Pakistan last visited India in the 2012-13 season, when they played three ODIs and two T20s. The Indian cricket team last visited Pakistan in 2008, when the PCB hosted the Asia Cup.

Will India participate in the Asia Cup 2023 is a million-dollar question. According to Cricbuzz, "Of course, India's travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023 will be subject to approval from the government at the time, but it is now on the agenda of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)"

ICC events in 2023

ICC Women's T20 World Cup, South Africa

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, South Africa

Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan

ICC ODI Cricket World Cup, India

