Asia Cup 2022 Winner Sri Lanka Winning Moments

Bhanuka Rajapaksa's super knock brought Sri Lanka to a decent score of 170/6 while Pramod Madushan's four-wicket haul and Wanindu Hasaranga's three-wicket over enabled Sri Lanka to sweep out Pakistan for 147, and won the Asia Cup final by 23 runs on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium.

When Sri Lanka batted first, they endured early setbacks, but Rajapaksa's top effort of 71 runs off 45 balls enabled them to reach their goal of 171. Hasaranga also contributed with a fast 36-run knock-off 21 balls. Haris Rauf grabbed three wickets for Pakistan, while Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, and Iftikhar Ahmed each took one.

Pakistan had a continuous loss of wickets while chasing 171, with only Mohammad Rizwan scoring a significant 55 runs. Chamika Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana each claimed two wickets.

The winning celebration from the Head Coach Chris Silverwood

PC@Twitter

Asia Cup 2022 winners with title

PC@ICC

Sri Lankan players winning poses with the trophy

PC@ICC

Sri Lankan players were on cloud nine!

PC@ICC

This is Sri Lanka's sixth Asia Cup title

PC@ICC