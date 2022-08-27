Asia Cup 2022 Winner Prediction

The Asia Cup 2022 is ready to begin on Saturday with an interesting match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. India and Pakistan are strong teams in the Asia Cup in 2022. Both teams will play on Sunday, August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be India's first match with Pakistan since the T20 World Cup in 2021

On the other hand, Cricket experts and former players have predicted the Asia Cup winners. In this list, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is also there.

.In an interview with sports broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review, Watson predicted that India would retain the Asia Cup title in the UAE. "My predicted winner is India. That first game would be very exciting to watch because Pakistan now believes they can beat this Indian team."I believe that whoever wins that game will go on to win the Asia Cup. However, I have a feeling India will win the event. They have so much firepower all the way through their batting order that it will be difficult to control them," Watson said.

Under Rohit Sharma's guidance, India will seek a record-extending eighth Asia Cup championship in the UAE. Pakistan has won the Asia Cup two times. Sri Lanka has won the cup five times.