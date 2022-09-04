Asia Cup 2022: Will Ind Vs Pak Match Hit Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 TRPs

Hey! Telugu state people, are you ready for double fun today? The India and Pakistan teams will face off other for the second time in the Asia Cup 2022, and the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is back with a grand launch on September 4

In group A, the India and Pakistan teams have qualified for the Super 4 stage. India defeated Pakistan and Hong Kong in Group A, while Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs and advanced to the Super 4.

In their first match, India won by four wickets against Pakistan in a thriller. This match has the most viewers on Hotstar. A total of 1.3 crore people watched the match on August 28. This record may be broken again in their second meeting.

On the other hand, the Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss 6, is set to start with a grand launch. Most of the Telugu states' people were eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss. However, India and Pakistan may affect Bigg Boss viewership.

