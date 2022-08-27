Asia Cup 2022: Watch India- Pakistan Match For Free, Deets Inside

Team India, the defending champions and most Asia Cup title winners, will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against long-time rivals Pakistan. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match tickets were reportedly sold out in minutes. And those who didn't buy tickets can watch it live on Star Sports and Disney + Hostar. However, watching matches on both these mediums requires paying a hefty fee. If you are a die-hard cricket fan, then you may subscribe!. But, if you didn't have a Hotstar account and Star Sports, then don't worry. Here is the good news for you all. You can watch the mega-tournament matches on TV for free! Yes, you heard it right! You can watch matches for free on DD Sports and DD Freedish. Fans are happy to say that the Asia Cup matches will be telecast on Doordarshan. The Asia Cup tournament will be held from August 27 to September 11.

India Asia Cup squad Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan Standbys: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer Pakistan Asia Cup squad Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

