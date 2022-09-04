Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's Record Against Pakistan In T20Is

Former India captain Virat Kohli is back in form and lead the Indian team to post a decent target against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. Batting first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul set a good platform. They both rained the stadium with boundaries.

Virat Kohli who came to bat Number 3 stood strong against Pakistan bowlers till the last over. A very good effort from the Pakistan bowlers and took back the game in control.

Kohli has scored 60 runs off 44 balls including four fours and one six. Now, Kohli is the leading scorer in Asia Cup 2022 and also the top scorer for India against Pakistan in T20I in ICC events. Virat Kohli becomes the highest run scorer for India against Pakistan seven times.

Here are the Indian players who scored the highest runs against Pakistan in ICC events:

2007 - Gautam Gambhir

2012 - Virat Kohli

2014 - Virat Kohli

2016 - Virat Kohli

2016 - Virat Kohli

2021 - Virat Kohli

2022 - Virat Kohli/Jadeja

2022 - Virat Kohli