Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's Comment After Smashing 71st International Century Goes Viral

The last match in the Asia Cup 2022 was a big day for Virat Kohli and his fans. Virat Kohli smashed his 71st international century against Afghanistan in the super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Kohli struck 122 from 61 deliveries with a strike rate of 200, surpassing Rohit Sharma's 117 to become India's greatest T20I scorer.

After India's innings against Afghanistan, Virat Kohli stated that he still has a lot of cricket left in him.

Following the Indian innings, members of the squad, including Batting Coach Vikram Rathore, Head Coach Rahul Dravid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and others, congratulated Kohli.

The players praised and hugged him for resuming his best form and scoring a century after more than a thousand days.

Also Read: BCCI Shares BTS Pics From On The Mic With Virat Kohli

When Bhuvneswar congratulated him, he said, "abhi hai cricket baaki." ( Cricket is still left in me). The video of Virat Kohli's comment went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, India, who lost to Sri Lanka and Pakistan in a last-over thriller, was eliminated from the Asia Cup 2022.