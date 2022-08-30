Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Picture With Sri Lankan Fan Viral

Since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma arrived in Dubai, fans have been lining up to take photographs with the Indian duo.

Following India's five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, the star-combo took time to pose with Sri Lankan fan Gayan Senanayake. Gayan is frequently seen applauding for Sri Lanka from the stands.

He is known as the "12th man,' much like famed Sachin Tendulkar supporter Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, who is frequently seen at India's matches.

The photo of Kohli and Rohit standing with Senanayake has also gone viral. Senanayake previously attended Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in 2017.

Sri Lankan fan Gayan Senanayake with Rohit & Kohli. pic.twitter.com/y7d8n4UEIc — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 29, 2022

Speaking about the match, Kohli batted brilliantly for 35 runs and gave his wicket. Meanwhile, Rohit did not dazzle with the bat, but his leadership was bang on as India squeezed Pakistan into submission, bundling them for 147 runs.

In response, Ravindra Jadeja's 35-run performance, paired with Hardik Pandya's undefeated 33-run knock, helped them cross the finish line.