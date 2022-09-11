Asia Cup 2022: Video of Shahid Afridi Daughter Holding Indian Flag in India-Pakistan Match Viral

Asia Cup 2022: In the last meeting of India and Pakistan at the super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2022, India lost to Pakistan by five wickets in a thriller match. In that match, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi's daughter was seen waved the Indian flag which went viral on social media.

Shahid Afridi said that his younger daughter waved the Indian flag during India's high-octane encounter against Pakistan last week. On Sama TV, Afridi claimed that his family went to watch the match at the Dubai International Stadium on September 4. He explained that his wife told him that just 10% of the supporters were from Pakistan, with the remainder coming from India.

"There were no Pakistani flags at the stadium, so my younger daughter had to wave the Indian flag during the game. After I got a video of my daughter waving the Indian flag from my wife, I was hesitant about whether to post it on Twitter or not," said Afridi.

Here is the video:

