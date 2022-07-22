Asia Cup 2022: UAE Likely To Host Tournament

The Asia Cup, which was supposed to be hosted in Sri Lanka, has been moved to the UAE, according to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday. "Asia Cup will be held in the UAE because it is the only location where it will not rain," Ganguly said after the Board's Apex Council meeting in Mumbai.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday that the board will be unable to host the 2019 Asia Cup T20 due to the country's economic and political turmoil.

The news follows the SLC's recent decision to postpone the third season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) owing to the ongoing turmoil.

The Asia Cup will be contested in the T20 format and will take place from August 27 to September 11.