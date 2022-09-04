Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati Shares Funny Memes Ahead Of India- Pakistan Match

Millions of people are eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan. In their first match in group A, India won by 5 wickets. Pakistan bowlers gave tough fights till the end of the match, however, Indian batsmen Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja's super knock helped team India to win. It is known that India and Pakistan advanced to the super 4 stage. In the eighth match of the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan will play against each other in super 4 on September 4 at 7: 30 PM.

Pakistan team is looking to take revenge and India seems to continue winning. However, both team fans are sharing memes on social media.

Here are the reactions:

At least support India in #INDvsPAK2022 match if you have Indian passport. Stop this emotional drama. https://t.co/huzRRSxScp — satyajitsahu (@satyajitsahu444) September 4, 2022

