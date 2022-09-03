Asia Cup 2022 has entered the Super 4 stage. In group A, India and Pakistan have entered the Super 4 stage. India defeated Pakistan in their first match by four wickets. In the second match, India won against Hong Kong by 40 runs and became the first team to advance to the Super 4 in Group A.

In group B, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have advanced to the Super 4 round. Afghanistan's team is the first to enter the super 4 in the Asia Cup 2022.

Millions of people were waiting for another exciting match between India and Pakistan in the Super 4. The Indian team seemed to repeat the same, while the Pakistan team is waiting to take revenge. Super 4 will begin with a match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Here is the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Schedule

September 3 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

September 4 - India vs Pakistan

September 6 - India vs Sri Lanka

September 8 - India vs Afghanistan

September 9 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

September 11 - Finals

All the matches will start at 7:30 Pm

