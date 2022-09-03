Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Might Be Disqualified For This Reason?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh sparked a significant discussion on social media after the head coach, Chris Silverwood, was seen using coded signals for his players. Silverwood has issued an apology after receiving criticism from fans on the internet.

The encounter between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh was thrilling. Before the game, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Bangladesh technical director Shahidul Haque exchanged verbal jabs at one other's bowling assaults.

However, after the use of coded signals became a hot issue on social media, Chris Silverwood explained the reasoning behind it, implying that he isn't attempting to advise the captain on what to do on the field.

"There is no rocket science. These are just ideas for the captain as to what would be a good match at a specific juncture for a batsman on strike. There are a number of teams doing it today; it's truly that simple. It's merely giving recommendations for the captain to consider, not directing him on how to captain. It was merely a proposal from the side," Silverwood explained.

This isn't the first time Silverwood has used this strategy in a game. Silverwood adopted the same strategy against South Africa as head coach of the England cricket team a few years ago.

A few cricket experts claimed that the Sri Lanka team may disqualify from the Asia Cup 2022. However, Asian Cricket Council did not respond to this.

Speaking of the match, Sri Lanka kept their nerve and won by two wickets to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s. Bangladesh, on the other hand, was eliminated from the event.