Asia Cup 2022 SL vs BAN: Chamika Karunaratne Performs Naagin Dance After Thriller Win, Check Fans Reaction

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in a high-scoring thriller at the Dubai International Stadium in Group B of the Asia Cup. Chasing 184, Sri Lanka won by two wickets in the final over, and Bangladesh was eliminated from the competition.

Bangladesh held the upper hand during the game, but at a point, the game slipped away from them in the last overs. In the final over, Ebadot Hossain and Mahedi Hasan bowled no-balls, allowing Sri Lanka free-hit after free-hit. The whole Sri Lanka camp erupted in joy after the win and all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne was spotted performing the 'Naagin Dance.'

It is worth noting that Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy, and Mushfiqur Rahim performed the Naagin Dance. Later in the competition, in a knock-out match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Bangladesh won and performed the Naagin Dance once more in a tense game.

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin Dance went viral on social media. Fans called it a nice revenge

Here are the reactions:

2018 - Nagin Celebration by Bangladesh after knocking out Sri Lanka from Nidahas Trophy. 2022 - Nagin Celebration by Chamika Karunaratne after knocking Bangladesh out of Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/Po7yhyeAb5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 1, 2022

