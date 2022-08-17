Asia Cup 2022 Schedule, Full Squads, Telecast Time In India

Men's Asia Cup 2022 is slated to begin on August 27 in UAE. Most successful tournament winner, India is eying to win the cup once again. On the other hand, Pakistan's Babar Azam team looks confident to win the Asia Cup 2022 title. It is known that a total of six teams were participating in the mega tournament. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan teams placed in group 1 while Pakistan, India, and the qualifier team are in group B.

Here are the other details regarding the Asia Cup 2022:

Asia Cup 2022 Schedule:

August 27: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

August 28: India vs Pakistan

August 30: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

August 31: India vs Qualifier

September 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

September 2: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

September 3: B1 vs B2

September 4: A1 vs A2

September 6: A1vs B1

September 7: A2 vs B2

September 8: A1 vs B2

September 9: B1vs A2

September 11: Final

All the matches are scheduled to start at 7:30 PM (IST)

Team Squads:

India Asia Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Standbys: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer

Pakistan Asia Cup squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Bangladesh Asia Cup squad

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan Asia Cup squad

Mohammad Nabi (C), Najibullah Zadran (VC), Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Rashid Khan and Samiullah Shinwari.

Standbys: Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, and Sharafuddin Ashraf

Sri Lanka Asia Cup Squad:

Sri Lanka has yet to announce the squad