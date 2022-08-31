Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma One Step Away To Become First Player To Achieve This Milestone In T20I

India opened their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a high note. The Men in Blue defated Pakistan by five wickets, thanks to an all-rounder performance from Hardik Pandya. The Indian team is now getting ready for their second match against Hong Kong, which will be played on August 31 ( today) at the Dubai International Stadium.

During the India vs Pakistan clash, Rohit scored 12 runs and became the highest run scorer in T20I history. He surpassed New Zealand's Martin Guptil's record. With 3499 runs, Rohit Sharma is the highest run scorer in T20I history. However, Rohit Sharam is just one run away from becoming the first player to have completed 3500 runs in T20I international history.

In today's match against Hong Kong, Rohit Sharma could break this record and set a new milestone of 3500 runs in T20I.

India Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal