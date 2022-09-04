Asia Cup 2022 Ind Vs Pak: Rohit Sharma Creates History

India skipper Rohit Sharma has created a record during the super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. Rohit Sharma has become the most run scorer in the T20Is (men's and women's). With, 3548 runs Rohit Sharma tops the list. Rohit Sharma overtakes Suzie Bates and becomes the all-time highest run-getter in T20Is.

In her T20I career, the former New Zealand women's captain has scored 3531 runs. Bates overtook former England captain Charlotte Edwards' total of 2605 runs against South Africa in a tri-series in 2018 to become the top T20I run-getter.

Rohit Sharma has played 135 T20Is for India which is currently the most by any player in the World.

Speaking of the match, the Indian openers have set a strong platform for the next batsmen. Rohit Sharma scored 28 runs off 16 balls including three fours and two sixes, while KL Rahul scored 28 including one four and two sixes.

