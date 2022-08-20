Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Teams, Schedule and Streaming Details

Asia Cup 2022 will commence on August 27. India, Pakistan, and the qualifier team were in group A. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh teams will fight in group B. However, the third team to join India and Pakistan in Group A has yet to be determined.

The Asa Cup 2022 qualifiers will begin on August 20, Saturday, with four teams battling it out to join group A

Here are the full details regarding the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier matches:

Asia Cup 2022 qualifier schedule:

August 20: Singapore vs Hong Kong

August 21: United Arab Emirates vs Hong Kong

August 22: United Arab Emirates vs Singapore

August 23: Kuwait vs Hong Kong

August 24: Singapore vs Kuwait

August 24: Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates

All six matches will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman

When will Asia Cup qualifier matches take place?

The Asia Cup 202 qualifier matches will take place between August 20 and August 24

Which teams will participate in the Asia Cup qualifiers?

Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait will fight in the qualifiers match

Which channels are broadcasting the qualifier matches?

The qualifier matches will be live streamed on FanCode APP