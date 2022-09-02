Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez Sensational Comments on Rohit Sharma Captaincy

India won the first two matches in the Asia Cup 2022 and qualified for the Super 4. Meanwhile, Mohammad Hafeez has taken an unexpected dig at Rohit Sharma's leadership, alleging that the Indian opener displayed bad body language and seemed afraid while stepping out for the toss.

The former Pakistan captain posted a video on his official Twitter account, In that video, he said that Rohit Sharma exhibited very terrible body language and seemed terrified and disoriented. He also believed that Sharma was under too much pressure as captain, which was causing him problems.

"Consider his facial expression. This was after India had won by a score of 40 runs. I'm talking about Rohit Sharma's body language when he stepped out for the toss. I felt that was bad body language. He seemed terrified and perplexed. Captaincy, based on what I've seen so far, is putting a lot of pressure on Rohit Sharma. He's coping with a load of problems, " said Mohammad Hafeez

"He won't be captain for much longer. His looks and all that appear to be happening to him, I used to be a captain, so I know how tough it is to lead a squad. I've seen Rohit on several occasions; he's having fun, but he's not expressing himself. "He's had a lot on his mind, he's under pressure, and I feel bad for him," Hafeez said.

