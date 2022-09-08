Asia Cup 2022 PAK vs AFG: Ban Asif Ali, Demand Afghanistan Fans, Here's Why

Sep 08, 2022, 13:05 IST
Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket and advanced to the Asia Cup 2022 final, which will take place on September 11 ( Sunday). Despite scoring 129/6 on the board, Afghanistan bowlers Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/31) and Fareed Ahmad Malik (3/31) collapsed the Pakistan batting line-up. They almost led their team to victory, but Naseem's two sixes in the last over clinched the victory for Pakistan.

With 11 runs required off the last over, Naseem Shah hit two big sixes off Fazalhaq Farooqi to enable Pakistan to win with four balls to spare.

During the match, Pakistan batsman Asif Ali was spotted in a heated exchange of words with Afghan fast bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik. In the 19th over, Fareed removed Asif shortly after he had been hammered for a six. Fareed celebrated the key wicket in front of Asif, who in turn pushed the bowler back When Asif Ali countered again by the bowler, he almost hit the bowler with the bat before the other Afghanistan fielders arrived and took the Pakistan batter away.

After the incident, Afghan supporters demanded the ICC take action against Asif Ali. Ban Asif Ali is trending on social media.

Here are the reactions:

