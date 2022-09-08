Asia Cup 2022 PAK vs AFG: Angry Afghanistan Fans Create Ruckus In Stadium

Afghanistan and Pakistan's Asia Cup Super 4 battle in the Asia Cup 2022 will be remembered as one of the most entertaining T20 matches ever. The fight had its ups and downs, but in the end, Pakistan won by one wicket. Naseem Shah stole the show by hitting the first two balls of the final for sixes, securing his team's participation in the final.

However, following the game, several unpleasant events were witnessed at the stadium, with Afghanistan fans smashing chairs and even a brawl between Afghanistan and Pakistan fans.

Shoaib Akhtar posted the video to his official Twitter account, tagging Shafiq Stanikzai, the former CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

" This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they've done in the past multiple times. This is a game and it's supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport, wrore Shoaib Akhtar

This is what they've done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. pic.twitter.com/rg57D0c7t8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 7, 2022

You can't control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them. Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena, replied Shafiq Stanikzai.