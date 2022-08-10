Asia Cup 2022 Match Dates, Schedule, Squad, Venue and Ticket Price at Dubai Stadium

Asia Cup 2022 is all set to happen at the massive Dubai international cricket stadium. The prestigious tournament will begin on August 27, 2022, and go on till September 2022. The Dubai International cricket stadium boats of around 350 floodlights and state-of-the-art infrastructure for players as well as spectators. There are exclusive sophisticated stands and galleries for players, VIPs, fans and officials.

Asia Cup 2022 match fixture

Check Dubai Cricket Stadium Ticket Price For Asia Cup

Just a few days left for the Asia Cup 2022 tournament to kick offand tickets are expected to be sold out in no time. As per the buzz, the Asia Cup ticket price at Dubai International cricket stadium is likely to start at 30 AED and go up to 500 AED, depending on the match. The ticket price for India Vs Pakistan match will be way above the normal price.