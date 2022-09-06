Asia Cup 2022: Look How Super 4 Points Table Changes After India- Pakistan Match

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage began in the UAE. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan were in the super 4 group. In the opening match, Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by four wickets in Sharjah.

Afghanistan stunned Sri Lanka by beating the hosts in the Asia Cup 2022 first match in Dubai. The hosts then overcame their setback by defeating Afghanistan in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2022's Super 4 stage.

Team India entered the Super 4 stage after a dramatic win against Pakistan in Group A. However, the reigning champions were overpowered by Pakistan on Sunday, as Rohit Sharma and company suffered their first defeat in the continental championship. With convincing victories against Afghanistan and India, former champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan currently lead the Super 4-point standings.

The tables have turned in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022, with India losing to Pakistan on Sunday. Here are the points table and results for the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage.

Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2 0.589 Pakistan 1 1 0 2 0.126 India 1 0 1 0 -0.126 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -0.589

