Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul Reacts to Will Virat Kohli Open For India?

In the super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 between India and Afghanistan, the Men in Blue won by 101 runs on Thursday at Dubai International Stadium. Rahul and Kohli put up a 119-run opening partnership, with Rahul hitting 62 off 41 balls. Virat Kohli scored his 71st international century as he earned his first T20I century against Afghanistan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got five wickets to help India overcome Afghanistan by 101 runs.

During post match conference, a journalist questioned KL Rahul Can Kohli be considered an opening batter after his performance against Afghanistan and for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL?

Rahul said, "So what? Should I sit out?" Rahul went on to say that finding Kohli's touch was important for the team, but he can also score runs from No.3.

"Obviously, Virat getting runs is a major boost for the team, and I know he is quite delighted with how he batted today against Afghanistan. He has been working on his game and that worked well today. As a team, it is critical for each player to have time out in the middle," Rahul explained.

"Playing 2-3 innings gives you confidence, and I'm glad he could play that way. You all know Virat Kohli. You have been watching him for years. It's not like he can only get hundreds if he bats first; if he bats at No.3, he can also score centuries. It's all about roles and what part a person plays.

"The role Virat had today, he played it beautifully. his role would be different in the next series we play, " he added

