Asia Cup 2022: Indian Fan Abuses Arshdeep Singh, Video Viral

Arsdheep Singh received a lot of criticism on social media after dropping the catch in Pakistan's match. The cricket fraternity came in to support him. However, a few Indian fans were abusing him.

Following the conclusion of the India-Sri Lanka game in Dubai, the players were making their way to the bus when one fan approached them. He was watching all of the players take their seats in the bus, but as soon as Arshdeep walked toward the coach, the spectator cursed the Indian pacer.

A few Indian journalists also stood nearby, and while Arshdeep stopped and glanced at the fan who attacked him, he opted not to respond. However, when the Indian media challenged the fan, security personnel intervened and asked the Indian fan to leave. This incident was going viral all over social media.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will return to action on September 8 ( Thursday) against Afghanistan in Dubai.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022 PAK vs AFG: Angry Afghanistan Fans Create Ruckus In Stadium

.