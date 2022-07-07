Asia Cup 2022: India Vs Pakistan Match Date Locked

The reigning champions of the Asia Cup, India, will meet Pakistan in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022, which is slated to begin on August 27 in Sri Lanka. As per reports, the match between India and Pakistan will be played on August 28.

India has approved Sri Lanka Cricket to host the Asia Cup next month. Notably, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have already secured their places in the event, while the UAE, Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong, and others will compete in qualifiers, which are scheduled to begin on August 21, according to sources.

SLC is going ahead with Asia Cup after getting the green light from India. They are drawn up with Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The high profile India versus Pakistan scheduled on the 28th August. Qualifiers will start on 21 Aug. Tournament proper from 27 Aug to 11 Sep. Exciting.😍 — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) July 6, 2022

Also Read: MS Dhoni 41st Birthday Celebration Pictures

Notably, Rohit Sharma's India will be out to seek revenge when they face Pakistan since the Men in Blue were defeated by the Babar Azam-led team in the T20 World Cup 2021.