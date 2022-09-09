Asia Cup 2022: India vs Afghanistan Match Fixed, say Netizens

Team India defeated Afghanistan in the super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 by 101 runs thanks to an all-rounder effort. Kohli finally got his century and led India to 212/2. Chasing the target, Bhuvneshwar Kumar collapsed the Afghanistan batting line-up.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took five wickets in four overs. Arshdeep Singh, R Ashwin, and Deepak Hooda each took one wicket.

After being given the opportunity to bat first, India's opening duo made an exciting start. The pair put up 119 runs for the first wicket before Fareed caught Rahul on 62. (41). Suryakumar Yadav was then packed in the same over. The Indian innings were then led by Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

On the other hand, a section of people trolling the Indian Cricket team said on social media that the match between India and Afghanistan was fixed.

Here are the reactions:

