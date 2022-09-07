Asia Cup 2022: India Still Stands A Chance in Final?

In a must-win match, India lost to Sri Lanka by 6 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. After the defeat, India was almost out of the Asia Cup 2022 race.

India had a slow start, losing two wickets in the first two overs. However, Rohit Sharma played a captaincy knock. He scored 72 runs off 41 balls. Rohit Sharma's blazing fifty helped the Indian team to reach 173 in 20 overs.

Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka rained on the stadium with boundaries. Mendis scored 57 runs, while Pathum Nissanka scored 52 runs. Both the openers took the game away from India. Yuzvendra Chahal picked three wickets and Ashwin took one wicket, which brought hope to a million Indian fans. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25 not out) and Dasun Shanaka (33 not out) stitched a 64-run partnership for the fifth wicket to win the match.

India's next match is against Afghanistan.

Here's the qualifying scenario for India to enter the finals:

1. Afghanistan has to beat Pakistan

2. India has to defeat Afghanistan

3. Sri Lanka has to win against Pakistan

4. Net Run Rate should be greater than Afghanistan and Pakistan

If Afghanistan wins today's match against Pakistan, India is still alive in the Asia Cup 2022. If they lose, India is out of the tournament.

