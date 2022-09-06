Asia Cup 2022 IND vs SL: Why Today's Match Is Crucial For Team India

India will play against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on September 6 at 7:30 PM. In their first Super 4 game, Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue were defeated by Pakistan.

After India lost to Pakistan, the Super 4 points table was changed. Currently, India stands in third place with a -0.126 Net Run Rate ( NRR). Pakistan is now second on the Super 4 Points Table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.126, while Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka is first with 2 points and an NRR of 0.589.

India needs to play two matches in the Super 4 stage. India's entry into the finals depends on the Super match result. To qualify for the final, which is slated to be played on September 11, Rohit Sharma's team must win their final two games in the Super 4 stage, against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan (September 11). If Rohit's team wants to go to the final, they must win this game.

India Probable XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka Probable XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.