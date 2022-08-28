Asia Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: Why Dinesh Karthik Was Picked Over Rishabh Pant in Playing XI, Question Netizens

Aug 28, 2022, 20:30 IST
The greatest rivalry match between India and Pakistan started on a high note at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. However, there was a lot of discussion on Twitter that why Dinesh Karthik was included instead of  Rishabh Pant in the playing XI.

During the toss time, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said" It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer. This is an important game for us, but as cricketers, we don’t want to think about the opposition, we just want to correct whatever mistakes we are doing. We are bowling first,” 

However, it did not sit well with the Indian fans and former cricketers. "It's a big surprise Rishabh Pant is not in the playing XI in today's match," said Gautam Gambhir

Here are the reactions:

Asia Cup 2022
IND Vs PAK
