Asia Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: Why Dinesh Karthik Was Picked Over Rishabh Pant in Playing XI, Question Netizens

The greatest rivalry match between India and Pakistan started on a high note at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. However, there was a lot of discussion on Twitter that why Dinesh Karthik was included instead of Rishabh Pant in the playing XI.

During the toss time, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said" It was a tough call we had to take between playing Dinesh and Rishabh, Rishabh sadly misses out. And Avesh makes it as the third seamer. This is an important game for us, but as cricketers, we don’t want to think about the opposition, we just want to correct whatever mistakes we are doing. We are bowling first,”

However, it did not sit well with the Indian fans and former cricketers. "It's a big surprise Rishabh Pant is not in the playing XI in today's match," said Gautam Gambhir

Here are the reactions:

Leaving out Rishabh Pant is a huge call and a sign towards the favoured line-up at the T20 World Cup. It is also an acknowledgement of how India want to play with DK as a power finisher. Don't be surprised to see Jadeja at no 5 today, though. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 28, 2022

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Watch India- Pakistan Match For Free, Deets Inside

2 mistakes if India loose today, avesh khan instead of deepak chahar and kl rahul for rishabh pant #INDvPAK — Varun Sood (@varunsod) August 28, 2022

Absolutely agree..How on earth can you leave Rishabh Pant. Indian team making a huge mistake by keeping DK. — Manuj Khanna (@ManujKhanna27) August 28, 2022

I am shocked that Rishabh Pant is not playing…Lets see after this match if this decision was a setback for the Indian Team and Hassan Ali should be part of the Playing 11 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) August 28, 2022