Asia Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: Why BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Refused To Hold Indian Flag?

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2022. Hardik Pandya finished the match with a six to seal the victory with two balls to spare. The victory prompted excitement among Indian supporters throughout the world.

Following Pandya's winning stroke, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah was spotted refusing to hold the Indian national flag, which drew much criticism. After the game, one of the spectators was seen handing him the Indian flag to celebrate the victory, which he declined.

Twitterati and politicians chastised Shah for not holding the Tricolor.

Did Jay Shah just refuse to hold our national flag! 😱 pic.twitter.com/7TzE74zNlD — Alind Chauhan (@alindchauhan) August 28, 2022

Why Amit Shah's son Jay Shah doesn't want to celebrate India's win with the tricolour. Is he allergic towards Indian Flag? pic.twitter.com/1Rli4ISAU8 — Bole Bharat (@bole_bharat) August 28, 2022

However, it has been revealed that Shah had to follow the norms of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) because he is the current ACC President. "Because he is the Asian Cricket Council's president and, according to the rules of conduct, he must maintain impartiality in dealing with all stakeholders," the tweet reads.

Amit Shah is president of ACC (Asian Cricket Council) that is the organiser of Asia Cup and he was there on official duty. As per rule no 2.2.2.2 of ICC rules, no official of ICC can support any individual team. That's why being president of ACC (part of ICC) pic.twitter.com/CQXcptb0DL — Abhay mishra (@Abhaymi74212780) August 29, 2022