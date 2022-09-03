Asia Cup 2022 Ind Vs Pak Super 4: Look How Team India is Preparing For Pakistan Match

Cricket lovers, get ready for another exciting match in the Asia Cup 2022. The arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off against each other once again in the Asia Cup. In Group A, India and Pakistan teams have qualified for the Super 4.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is gearing up for the Super 4 match against Pakistan, which is set to be played on September 4, Sunday. In their first match, India won by four wickets thanks to an all-rounder performance from Hardik Pandya.

Speaking of the match, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneswar Kumar collapsed Pakistan's batting line-up. Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets, while Bhuvneswar Kumar collected four wickets. Chasing the target, India had a shaky start. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got out early. Virat Kohli, who came to bat at No. 3, scored some important 35 runs. After his dismissal, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja helped India to win the match. Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 33 while Ravindra Jadeja scored 32 runs.

The Indian players were working hard at the nets in preparation for the Super 4 match against Pakistan. BCCI has shared the players' pictures on their official Twitter handle. These pictures are widely surfacing on social media.

Here are those pictures:

Also Read: How Much is Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Alibaug Farmhouse Worth?