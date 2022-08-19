Asia Cup 2022 Ind Vs Pak: Sarfaraz Ahmed Reveals Why Pakistan Has An Edge Over India

Asia Cup 2022 will commence on August 27 with the opening match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai. However, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the match between India and Pakistan on August 28. This will be the first meeting between India and Pakistan since the T20 World Cup 2021 clash, in which India lost by 10 wickets at the same venue.

With days left, former cricketers and analysts are predicting the final winner and few were predicting the match winner between India and Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed joined this list and predicted that his country will have the upper hand when the two teams meet next week in Dubai. Sarfaraz believes India has played well in recent months, but Pakistan understands the conditions in the UAE better.

"The first match of any tournament sets the tone for the rest of the tournament. Our first match will be against India. Our morale would undoubtedly be higher because Pakistan defeated India at the same venue the last time we met. Pakistan is very familiar with the conditions, having played the PSL and numerous home series here. Yes, India has played in the IPL here, but they don't have much experience playing in these conditions, "Sarfaraz told Sports Paktv.