Asia Cup 2022 Ind Vs Pak: Rohit Sharma Faces The Heat of Captaincy

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is being brutally trolled for his poor performance in the India-Pakistan Match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 matches at the Dubai International stadium.

Even though Pakistan did not set a high score for Team India, the men in Blue lost wickets in quick succession, leading to the captain bearing the brunt of India's poor performance in the match. Have a look at what the netizens said on social media.

Rohit sharma has to retire because as a fan I don't won't to see him Like that what he batted today put pressure on Indian team.

we have to many good openers now, so try them #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 #RohitSharma — Rohit panwar (@Rohit_panwar10) August 28, 2022

#RohitSharma is not Hitman anymore he is shh hit manh — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) August 28, 2022