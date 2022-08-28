Asia Cup 2022 Ind Vs Pak: Rohit Sharma Faces The Heat of Captaincy

Aug 28, 2022, 23:08 IST
Rohit Sharma Asia Cup 2022 - Sakshi Post

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is being brutally trolled for his poor performance in the India-Pakistan Match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 matches at the Dubai International stadium.

Even though Pakistan did not set a high score for Team India, the men in Blue lost wickets in quick succession, leading to the captain bearing the brunt of India's poor performance in the match. Have a look at what the netizens said on social media.

Asia Cup 2022
Asia Cup
