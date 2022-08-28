Asia Cup 2022 Ind Vs Pak: Rohit Sharma Faces The Heat of Captaincy
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is being brutally trolled for his poor performance in the India-Pakistan Match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 matches at the Dubai International stadium.
Even though Pakistan did not set a high score for Team India, the men in Blue lost wickets in quick succession, leading to the captain bearing the brunt of India's poor performance in the match. Have a look at what the netizens said on social media.
Why Rohit😭 #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/qRHb7pNTG8
— Harmeet Panesar (@tweetsofharmeet) August 28, 2022
#ShikharDhawan is much much better than #RohitSharma#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022
— Arjun Sharma (@22Arjun2) August 28, 2022
Rohit & Kohli dismissed in a similar fashion in long-off within a span of an over.#RohitSharma #ViratKohli #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/Te6H4jOxh5
— Anurag Bhardwaj (@CineMonk69) August 28, 2022
Rohit sharma has to retire because as a fan I don't won't to see him Like that what he batted today put pressure on Indian team.
we have to many good openers now, so try them #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 #RohitSharma
— Rohit panwar (@Rohit_panwar10) August 28, 2022
#RohitSharma is not Hitman anymore he is shh hit manh
— Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) August 28, 2022
If Rohit Sharma was not Indian team captain then he doesn't deserve place in Indian team #RohitSharma #AsiaCup2022 #India
— Vivek Randive (@Randive7Vivek) August 28, 2022