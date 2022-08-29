Asia Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: Not Just Win, Indian Players Break Multiple Records Against Pakistan

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Hardik Pandya shone with bat and bowl and became a key player in the clash against Pakistan.

The Pakistan bowlers gave a tough fight till the last over and put pressure on the Indian batters. Even though India lost early wickets, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya built a strong partnership. After Ravindra Jadeja lost his wicket, Hardik Pandya remained calm and finished off the match with a massive six. India won in a last-over thriller.

Pandya remained undefeated on 33* and took three wickets and gave 25 runs in his four overs. For Hardik Pandya's collective performance, he was awarded the man of the match.

Not just a win, Indian players broke multiple records during India vs Pakistan clash.

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded figures of 4-0-26-4, which was the best bowling figure by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is.

2. Rohit Sharma scored 12 runs in the last match. However, he broke Martin Guptil's record and became the highest run scorer in T20I cricket. With 3,4999 runs, Rohit Sharma became the highest run scorer in T20I cricket.

3. For the first time ever, fast bowlers took all 10 wickets for India in a T20I.