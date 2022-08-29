Asia Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: Meme Fest On Twitter After India Won Thriller Match

India won against Pakistan by five wickets in a last-over thriller match in their opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Hardik Pandya's all-rounder performance helped India to win the match.

Chasing the total, India had a shaky start, losing KL Rahul in the first over. Virat Kohli, who played his 100th T20, appeared to be in a bad mood after being handed a respite early in his innings.

Pakistani pacers did not allow the Indian batsmen to win the match easily. To counter the spin danger, India sent the left-handed batsman Ravindra Jadeja up the order, and the southpaw formed a vital combination with Suryakumar Yadav to keep India in the game.

Jadeja and Hardik Pandya stood strong in the crease and helped India to win. Hardik Pandya was critical to the defending champions chase as the required rate approached 10 runs per over. And, just when India appeared to be losing the game, the mercurial all-rounder smashed boundaries and led India to victory in a nail-biting finish.

