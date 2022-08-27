Asia Cup 2022 Ind Vs Pak: Meet India's Opening Batsmen Against Pakistan

India and Pakistan will play against each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM. Both teams last met in the 2021 World Cup, where India lost by 10 wickets. So, fans are eagerly waiting for revenge and to win the Asia Cup title for the eighth time.

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Patel has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury. There was much discussion on India's playing 11 against Pakistan.

Earlier, BCCI had shared pictures on their social media handles. A few netizens claim that the BCCI leaked the playing XI via a cryptic post.

Indian cricket team's official Instagram handle shared the 11 pictures and wrote " # TeamIndia train, our cameras go click-click"

As per the post, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be the openers against Pakistan in the Pakistan match. It is known that KL is back after a groin injury. He recently led the Zimbabwe series, where India clean swept the series.

The other players mentioned in the post are Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, and Arshdeep Singh.