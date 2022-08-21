Asia Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: Indian Fans Troll Waqar Younis For His Tweet

Pakistan has suffered a major blow ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 as the pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury.

It is known that Shaheen was instrumental in Pakistan's crushing victory over India in the T20 World Cup 2021. In the first game of the mega event, Pakistan defeated India by a margin of ten wickets. Shaheen played a significant role in Pakistan's reaching the competition's semi-finals, where they were defeated by Australia.

Waqar Younis wrote that "Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi."

Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022

But his comments did not go down well with the Indian fans, who slammed him for his tweet.

Here are the reactions:

If one player's absence makes a team clueless then that team is a joke. We don't complain when our players get injured and miss matches because we know we've other player's who are waiting to perform. That's why we always above Pakistan in rankings and in winning Trophies too. — 𝑀𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑜 𝐶𝒉𝑎𝑘𝑟𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑡𝑦 (@mrinangochak_19) August 20, 2022