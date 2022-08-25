Asia Cup 2022: Ind vs PAK Head to Head Records, Match Winner Prediction

India will begin their Asia Cup 2022 journey with arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 ( Sunday). The last time these two sides met on the cricket pitch was in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE, which turned out to be a one-sided affair with India losing by 10 wickets.

For the upcoming Asia Cup, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan player Shaheen Afridi will miss the continental competitions due to injury. Indian fans were eagerly waiting to take revenge.

Here are the complete details regarding India vs Pakistan match:

When is India vs Pakistan match?

India and Pakistan will face off against each other on August 28 (Sunday).

Where to watch India vs Pakistan match?

On TV:

Star Sports will broadcast the live action of the India and Pakistan match.

Online Streaming:

The India-Pakistan match will be broadcast live on Disney + Hotstar.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Head-to-Head Records:

India and Pakistan have met 14 times in the Asia Cup since 1984. In the year 1997, one match ended in a tie. India has won 8 of the remaining 13 matches, while Pakistan has won 5 of them.

India and Pakistan Squad:

India Asia Cup squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Standbys: Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer

Pakistan Asia Cup squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Who will win the match?

Pakistan and India are both strong teams. India is in good form, winning back-to-back series against the West Indies, Zimbabwe, and England. On the other hand, Pakistan is in excellent T20 form, having won several series at home. They are a growing team in the shortest version of the game and will face India, which is presently ranked first in the world.

Cricket experts are stating their views on the winner. A few predicted that India would win and a few said that Pakistan would win the match. As per Google predictions, India will win 68% and Pakistan will win 38 %. Let's wait and watch the thrilling match.