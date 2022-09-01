Asia Cup 2022 IND vs HN: Special Gift To Virat Kohli From Hong Kong Team

India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022. Former India captain Virat Kohli and Surya Kumar Yadav played a crucial role in Team India's victory. Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 runs in 44 balls. He received applause from fans all around the world, the Hong Kong team also paid tribute to the worldwide cricket star after the game.

The Hong Kong cricket team players surprised him with the jersey after the match. On the jersey, they wrote "Virat, thank you for inspiring a generation. We stand with you. There are many incredible days ahead. With strength, with love, Team Hong"

Virat Kohli shared the picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, " Thank you, @hkcricket. This is truly humbling and very very sweet."

After India skipper Rohit Sharma was removed, Kohli came out to bat at number three and took a few balls to settle himself before launching an onslaught on the opposition bowlers. He smashed three sixes and a four.

