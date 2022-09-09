Asia Cup 2022 IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli Breaks Rohit Sharma's Record

India's star batsman Virat Kohli hit his 71st international century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match (September 8). He scored 122 runs off 61 balls. With this, he becomes only the second batter in the world, to achieve this milestone.

After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli becomes the second batsman to score 3500 runs in T20I. In Sharma's absence, Kohli batted first and hit a century. The right-handed batsman has been in excellent form from the start of the Asia Cup, scoring three half-centuries and became the tournament's first batter to score 200 runs.

With 122 runs he also, become the first player to score the highest individual T20I score for India.

Highest Individual T20I score for India:

Virat Kohli 122*

Rohit Sharma - 118

Suryakumar Yadav - 117

KL Rahul - 110

Deepak Hooda - 104

Suresh Raina - 101