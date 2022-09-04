Asia Cup 2022 Ind V Pak Match Today: Check Winner's Prediction

Another exciting game of cricket is scheduled for Sunday. At 7: 30 p.m., India will face Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India has been in excellent form in this competition, winning both of its league stage games. Their batting has been their greatest asset. Virat Kohli's comeback to form might be vital in this match once again.

On the other hand, Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by a large margin of 155 runs in their second league stage game to advance to the Super 4 round. Their bowlers finished Hong Kong's innings at 38 runs. Their bowling has been their strongest suit in this format, and they will rely on their primary bowlers to carry them through this game as well.

India's probable XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Who will win in today's match?

Pakistan's team is eagerly waiting to take revenge, while India will be seeking to maintain their dominance in this match. As per Google predictions, India has a chance of winning 60% and Pakistan has a 40 % chance of winning the match. The game, on the other hand, will be exciting to watch and enjoy.