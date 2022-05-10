Asia Cup 2022: Hockey India Announces The Men's Squad

Hockey India announced a 20-man senior men's squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup, which will be played in Jakarta, Indonesia from May 23 to June 1, 2022.

There will be two pools in the World Cup qualification tournament. Pool A includes India, Japan, Pakistan, and host Indonesia, while Pool B includes Malaysia, Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh.

Rupinder Pal Singh, the defending champion, will lead the team, with Birendra Lakra serving as vice-captain. As many as ten players will make their senior debut for India.

Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Manjeet, Vishnukant Singh, and Uttam Singh were from the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup.

India's men's squad for the Asia Cup:

Defenders: Rupinder Pal Singh (Captain), Birendra Lakra (vice-captain) Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet

Midfielders: Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Uttam Singh, Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil, S.Karthi

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Replacement Players: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Maninder Singh

Standbys: Angad Bir Singh, Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal