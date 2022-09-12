Asia Cup 2022 Final PAK vs SL Match Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan, Lifts Tittle

An all-round effort the Sri Lanka team helped them to lift the Asia Cup 2022 for the sixth time. Asia Cup 2022 tournament ends on a high note with Sri Lanka defeating Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup 2022 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, the Sri Lanka team had a shaky start losing wickets in regular intervals. At a point Sri Lanka was 54 for 5 but there comes Bhanuka Rajapaksa who stood strong against the Pakistan bowlers till the last over. He remained unbeaten on 77 runs off 45 balls including 6 fours and three sixes. Wanindu Hasaranga's late cameo also helped to Sri Lanka team to post a decent total on board.

Chasing the target of 171, the Sri Lanka bowlers had a shaky start with 5 free hits in the first over. Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan fought hard to make his team win. However, Sri Lanka bowlers shattered Pakistan's dreams of lifting the Asia Cup 2022 title. Sri Lanka bowler Wanindu Hasaranga picked three wickets in an over which totally changed the game for the Sri Lanka side. Parmod Madushan also grabbed four crucial wickets and made their side win

